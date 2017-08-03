Authorities ID body recovered from Merrimack River

The investigation is ongoing

By Published:

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body that was pulled from the Merrimack River last weekend in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office said Wednesday that the body of 59-year-old Diane Lapenta was pulled from the river on Sunday.

Lowell police had responded to a report of a dead person found in the water near the Rourke Bridge. Authorities determined Lapenta, of Lowell, had been in the water for an extended period of time.

Authorities say there’s no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

 

