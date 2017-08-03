Attorney says priest freed from prison ‘frail’

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2005 file photo, defrocked priest Paul Shanley, a figure in the sex scandal that rocked the Boston Roman Catholic Archdiocese, stands prior to the reading of a verdict in his trial at Middlesex Superior Court in Cambridge, Mass. Shanley was convicted of raping and fondling a boy at his Roman Catholic church during the 1980s and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Shanley is due to be released Friday, July 28, 2017. (Mark Garfinkel/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing a former Boston priest recently released from prison after serving time for a child rape conviction says he’s in “frail health” and isn’t a danger to anyone.

Attorney Robert Shaw Jr. says 86-year-old Paul Shanley has served his sentence and it’s time for people to “leave him alone.”

Shanley was convicted of raping a boy in the 1980s and served 12 years in prison. Last week he settled into an apartment near a children’s dance studio in Ware, 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston.

A St. Louis-based group representing survivors of priest sex abuse said Thursday it wants Shanley to be placed in a secure treatment facility far from children. Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests says the facilities “are quite nice.”

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston hasn’t commented.

5:55 p.m.

A group representing survivors of priest sex abuse is calling for a former Boston priest recently released from prison to be placed in a secure treatment facility far from children.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has launched an online petition urging the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston and the state to take the extra measures after Paul Shanley was released last week.

The 86-year-old Shanley was convicted of raping a boy in the 1980s and served 12 years in prison. He settled into an apartment across from a children’s dance studio in Ware, 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston.

The St. Louis-based Survivors Network said Thursday Shanley should get treatment for sexual issues, have no access to children and be monitored with a GPS bracelet.

A lawyer says Shanley is harmless.

The archdiocese hasn’t commented.

 

