A new immigration system

(NBC News) – President Trump is backing a controversial plan to overhaul America’s immigration system.

President Trump is supporting a plan by two republicans to change how immigrants enter the U.S. ” . . .will favor applicants who speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills to contribute to economy,” said President Donald Trump.

The merit-based proposal by Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue gives preference to English-speaking immigrants with education, job offers, hi tech skills – squeezing out millions of low-wage workers and — it slashes available green cards by half. “This immigration proposal is not gonna go anywhere because it really would devastate the economy,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

Critics say it’ll backfire, draining the labor pool, driving employers to use illegal immigrants. “We think it’s a non-starter,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

That’s still in the works. But the president has reluctantly signed off on sanctions for Iran, North Korea and Russia. “He also sent a clear signal that we won’t tolerate interference in our democratic process by Russia,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

But in a statement President Trump called the sanctions he approved “significantly flawed”, even “unconstitutional.” “They may be signaling that the President actually doesn’t plan to enforce certain aspects,” said Former Justice Dept. Spokesperson Matt Miller.

A soft play against Russia

A much bolder one at the border.