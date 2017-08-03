6 individuals charged with aggravated identity theft at RMV

The defendants were scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon

By Published:

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Six people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a scheme to produce false identification documents through the states Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Evelyn Medina, 56, of Boston; Annette Gracia, 37, of Boston; Kimberly Jordan, 33, of Randolph; David Brimage, 46, of Boston; Bivian Yohanny Brea, 41, of Boston; and John Doe, 32, were charged in Boston’s federal court with aggravated identity theft.

The suspects were scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.

