Westfield residents brace for International Air Show traffic

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Air Force Thunderbirds will attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the International Air Show in Westfield on August 12 and 13.

But for months, Westfield residents have endured traffic backups at Exit 3 on the Mass Pike while toll booth demolition and resurfacing work took place. Now, residents are bracing for even more backups during the air show.

Amareliz Lopez of Westfield told 22News, “I think the construction has impacted all of us and it will definitely impact the air show, but it’s a great thing that they do, it’s fun. I’ll actually be there, but there’s going to be a lot of traffic. You’re going to have to figure it out.”

According to MassDOT, only minor work remains at Exit 3.

The Southampton Road bridge is fully open until the airshow ends.

Westfield resident Michael Boscher told 22News, “The traffic won’t be too bad because construction will be shut down for the weekend.”

MassDOT said that after the air show, phase three will begin and the majority of the bridge work will be completed by the end of September with all the barriers removed at that time.

Barnes Air National Guard Base told 22News they learned a lot during their 2010 air show, and are working to prevent the traffic problems of the past.