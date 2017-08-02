West Springfield Town Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor William Reichelt has no opposition on the ballot in his bid for a second term as mayor of West Springfield this year, but there are contested races for town council and school committee.

There will be no preliminary election in West Springfield this year, with all candidates advancing to the November 7 general election.

Here is a listing of candidates on the ballot (incumbents are listed in capital letters):

Mayor

WILLIAM C. REICHELT

Councilor at-large (5 seats)

BRUCE GENDRON

GEORGE KELLY

BRIAN GRIFFIN

BRIAN CLUNE

Sean Powers

Robert Mancini

Councilor, District 1

JILL FORTIER-WITHEE

Michael S. Eger

Councilor, District 2

NATHAN BECH

Lida Francouer

Councilor, District 3

GEORGE CONDON

Councilor, District 4

DANIEL O’BRIEN

School Committee (6 seats)

NANCY FARRELL

PATRICIA GARBACIK

KATHLEEN ALVERAS

Susan Wilson

Annemichelle Kelly

Colleen Marcus

William Garvey

Carlee Santaniello