West Springfield Town Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

No ballot opposition for Mayor William Reichelt

By Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor William Reichelt has no opposition on the ballot in his bid for a second term as mayor of West Springfield this year, but there are contested races for town council and school committee.

There will be no preliminary election in West Springfield this year, with all candidates advancing to the November 7 general election.

Here is a listing of candidates on the ballot (incumbents are listed in capital letters):

Mayor

  • WILLIAM C. REICHELT

Councilor at-large (5 seats)

  • BRUCE GENDRON
  • GEORGE KELLY
  • BRIAN GRIFFIN
  • BRIAN CLUNE
  • Sean Powers
  • Robert Mancini

Councilor, District 1

  • JILL FORTIER-WITHEE
  • Michael S. Eger

Councilor, District 2

  • NATHAN BECH
  • Lida Francouer

Councilor, District 3

  • GEORGE CONDON

Councilor, District 4

  • DANIEL O’BRIEN

School Committee (6 seats)

  • NANCY FARRELL
  • PATRICIA GARBACIK
  • KATHLEEN ALVERAS
  • Susan Wilson
  • Annemichelle Kelly
  • Colleen Marcus
  • William Garvey
  • Carlee Santaniello

