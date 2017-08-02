Weather Alert Day: Flash flooding concern with storms and downpours

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Wednesday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for slow moving storms and downpours that could lead to flash flooding Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening.

There is also a low risk for some gusty winds and small hail, but severe thunderstorms are a lower concern than flooding.

Timing:

Morning: Mainly Dry & Bright

Afternoon: Storms and Downpours Develop. Isolated at first, but scattered by mid-late afternoon.

Evening: Storms and showers fade as the sun sets, drying overnight.

Threats:

Main Threat: Flash Flooding

Secondary Threats: Lightning, Damaging Winds and Small Hail

Safety:

If streets are flooded, “turn around, don’t drown”

If you hear thunder, you’re closer enough to a storm to get struck by lightning. “When thunder roars, go indoors”

