Weather Alert Day: Flash flooding concern with storms and downpours

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Wednesday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for slow moving storms and downpours that could lead to flash flooding Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening.
There is also a low risk for some gusty winds and small hail, but severe thunderstorms are a lower concern than flooding.
Timing:
- Morning: Mainly Dry & Bright
- Afternoon: Storms and Downpours Develop. Isolated at first, but scattered by mid-late afternoon.
- Evening: Storms and showers fade as the sun sets, drying overnight.
Threats:
- Main Threat: Flash Flooding
- Secondary Threats: Lightning, Damaging Winds and Small Hail
Safety:
- If streets are flooded, “turn around, don’t drown”
- If you hear thunder, you’re closer enough to a storm to get struck by lightning. “When thunder roars, go indoors”
