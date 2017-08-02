Video shows woman stealing $300 vehicle jack by riding on it

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –Chicopee police are hoping you recognize a woman who was caught on surveillance video stealing a wheeled vehicle jack by riding off on it as if it were a scooter.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the theft took place at 375 Chicopee Street this past Friday.

The video shows the woman attempting to ride the jack by using one of her legs to push off, but she struggles to glide very far. She also used one hand to steer while holding a cup in another. An unknown object can be seen protruding from her face. Wilk says that the woman was ultimately successful in stealing the jack, which is worth about $300.

He added that there was possibly a second person who was with the woman at the time of the theft.

If you can identify the woman, or have any information that can help in the investigation, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.