Vaccinations needed before going back to school

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new school year is right around the corner and the time is ticking to get your child’s vaccinations up to date.

August is a popular month for vaccinating your child. With school right around the corner, it’s important for vaccines to be renewed according to the recommended immunization schedule in order for them to be most effective.

Schools and daycare centers are especially prone to outbreaks of infectious diseases and they spread more quickly if children aren’t vaccinated.

“They were all created to help us out. In the end, that’s what it really comes down to. It’s just helping you out and other people out.” Daniel Starodomsky or Springfield

It’s a Massachusetts State Law for your child to be vaccinated. And though there are medical and religious exemptions, Doctors at Baystate Children’s Hospital say if your child is healthy enough to be vaccinated, then they should be.

“The question you have to ask yourself is if you have a healthy child that is healthy enough to get vaccines and if your child is playing with someone who’s not healthy enough to get vaccines and your child gives that child an illness that is preventable. That child could die and it’d be your fault.” Dr. Matthew Sadof, Pediatrician at Baystate Children’s Hospital

Some children’s immune systems aren’t healthy enough to be vaccinated, especially if they have cancer or have had a bone marrow transplant.

Once they are healthy, Dr. Sadof says they should be vaccinated too.

Most schools in Western Massachusetts start the week of August 25th this year. In order for your children to start school they have to be vaccinated.

Do you know which vaccinations your child needs before starting school? That info and more is available here:https://t.co/a5sYGLGLqW pic.twitter.com/bXs2PN5pz6 — Mass SOC (@SecretaryOfMass) August 2, 2017

