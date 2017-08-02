Upside down car partially closes Mountain Road in Suffield

SUFFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Portions of Mountain Road in Suffield, Connecticut is closed Wednesday evening after a car was found standing upside down on the road.

Suffield Police Officer Karen Doyon told 22News officers received calls about the upside down car on North Grand and South Grand Streets between South Stone Street and Grand Street on Mountain Road around 4 p.m.

Officer Doyon said that three people got out of the car safe.

Four roads are currently partially closed as the guard rail was damaged.

There is no word on how the car ended up there.

22News will is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.