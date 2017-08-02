Traffic improvements coming to downtown Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The ride’s about to get smoother through one part of downtown Amherst.

The town is adding a new roundabout to help improve traffic flow at the intersection of East Pleasant and Triangle Streets.

It’s part of an effort to make traffic less congested there.

This project is meant to improve traffic flow intersection function during peak travel times.

Crews will be improving pedestrian safety, by upgrading the crosswalks, and sidewalks.

The owner of the Blue Marble gift shop told 22News, traveling through that intersection can be tricky.

“At certain times of day it can be a complicated intersection to get through,” Cathie Walz, Owner of the Blue Marble said. “There’s often a lot of backup and that’s tough being a gateway to the university.”

Traffic’s being detoured during construction.

Amherst asks that drivers avoid the closed intersection.

Despite the closure, you still have access to businesses on Triangle Street and East Pleasant Street.