Summer camp introduces teens to mechanical engineering

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two weeks of summer camp can now provide high school students direction toward a career.

Students from West Springfield High School invested two weeks of their summer considering the possibilities of making a career out of mechanical engineering, using high tech equipment so necessary in today’s manufacturing landscape.

“Right now, we have more jobs than we have people to fill them. The companies are looking for young workers, since it’s a greying work force out there,” STCC mechanical engineering professor Gary Masciandrelli said.

It is much too early to know how many of these students want to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, but from what 22News observed, it looks promising.

“Ever since I was a child, I liked operating machinery; taking them apart and putting them together,” West Springfield High School sophomore Laxmi Khadiwaea said.

“I think this is great for anyone; training experience doing this,” West Springfield High School junior Simon Brodeur said.

Students are told that this is not the manufacturing work of your grandfather’s day. The young people see it’s a new world of mechanical technology that needs them to take the course at Springfield Technical Community College, preparing them to fill the jobs of the future.