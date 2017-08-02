Sikorsky S-97 Raider helicopter makes hard landing at Florida test facility

Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer Published:
Sikorsky S-97 RAIDER helicopter prototype (Image: YouTube / LockheedMartinVideos)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTNH) — A prototype helicopter being developed by Connecticut’s Sikorsky Aircraft made a hard landing at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, Wednesday morning.

A S-97 Raider helicopter was hovering during a test flight when the hard landing occurred, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson told WPTV.

There were two people on board for the test flight. Lockheed Martin told WPTV that neither person was hurt.

Engineering teams at Sikorsky are investigating to determine what may have caused the hard landing.

