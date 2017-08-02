Sidewalk expansion protects theater marquee from future damage

The sidewalk expansion took about four days to complete

By Published:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After several delivery trucks damaged the marquee for the Calvin Theatre, city officials decided that expanding the sidewalk was the safest thing to do.

The Calvin Theatre is hoping this will be the last time they have to repair their sign. It’s because the edge of the road was too close to the Marquee.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz blames big trucks driving on King Street.

“Occasionally, trucks would back up and get a little too close to it and clip the top of it and damage either the molding or the lettering on it,” Mayor Narkewicz said.

After several close calls, the city expanded the sidewalk by and foot and half. According to Mayor Narkewicz, the expansion took about four days.

The expansion is a part of a million dollar project to increase pedestrian and motorists safety along Pleasant Street.

