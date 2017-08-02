Police: Goat missing after walking off ‘goatscaping’ job

Police say he has one curly horn and is small, brown and generally "funny looking"

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

WMU hires goats to clear landscape on campus
(Carly Geraci | Mlive.com)/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are asking people to be on the lookout for a goat that wandered off a landscaping job.

Warwick police say the goat, which goes by the names Sammy and Frank, turned up missing during a post-work head count on Tuesday. He is owned by The Goatscaping Company, based in Plympton, Massachusetts, which offers the ruminants as an alternative to herbicides in the management of vegetation.

Police say he has one curly horn and is small, brown and generally “funny looking.”

Anyone who spots a goat roaming in the Warwick Neck area, or anywhere else in Warwick, is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s