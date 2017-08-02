Patriots fans upset with new Tom Brady wax figure

Jesse Gosselin, News 8 Digital Executive Producer Published:

BOSTON (WTNH) — New England Patriots fans are reacting to a new wax figure of Super Bowl hero Tom Brady at a Boston museum.

The Dreamland Wax Museum just opened in Boston, and features a collection of unique wax figures. Among them is one of the most recognizable people in sports, and certainly one of the most famous people in New England, Partiots quarterback Tom Brady.

Reactions from fans have not been kind.

You can see the statue for yourself at the Dreamland Wax Museum on Washington Street in Boston.

