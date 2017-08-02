NYC kids getting two weeks of fresh air in western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One hundred and forty years ago, the Fresh Air Fund began providing New York City children with a chance to spend some time outside of the city. And it’s still going strong.

On Wednesday afternoon, several western Massachusetts host families greeted the children at Shelton Park in Northampton. The kids will spend the next two weeks living in the area.

Brandy Davis, 12, from Queens will spend her time with the Bernier family in East Longmeadow. It will be her third year staying with the family.

“She’s a great kid, we love her,” Kim Bernier told 22News. “I’ve really been looking forward to seeing her. She’s the best.”

Brandy has fond memories of her previous visits to western Massachusetts. “It was really fun, they’re, like, really cool people.”

Since the program began in 1877, more than 1.8 million children from low income families in New York City have enjoyed their two weeks of summer in places where there’s plenty of fresh air.