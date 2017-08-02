Mega Millions jackpot soars to $323 million

ATLANTA (WPRI) – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth an estimated $323 million after no one hit the jackpot Tuesday night. That is the 10th highest jackpot in the game’s history.

Anyone matching all 6 numbers Friday would be able to take a cash option of an estimated $199 million. No one has hit the jackpot since April 28, 2017, when a man from Laguna Hills, California won $61 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 20-22-52-57-73, and 7 was the mega ball.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm ET. Five balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 75; one ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 15. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, from $1 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 15.

