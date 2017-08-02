Ludlow man facing multiple charges after police traffic stop

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ludlow man is facing charges of reckless endangerment of a child and multiple drug offenses after a traffic stop by police.

Ludlow Police said officers stopped 30-year-old Jeffrey McGregor, who was driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion on Holyoke Street by Lawton Street around 8:50 p.m., Tuesday evening.

Police had a previous search warrant for the vehicle.

McGregor was arrested for drug possess to distribute Class A, drug possession Class B, drug possess to distribute Class B and Drug Possession Class B.

Police also found McGregor’s 18-month-old son secured in the back seat of the vehicle.

Ludlow Police seized 161 baggies of heroin worth $805, over four grams of powder cocaine worth $300, $765 in cash and some drug packaging materials.

McGregor was held on $150,000 cash bail overnight.

He was transferred to Palmer District Court Wednesday morning for his first court appearance.