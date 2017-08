GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck that rolled over has closed both lanes of I-91 southbound on Exit 26 in Greenfield.

State Police told 22News a box truck attached to a trailer detached and rolled over on to the southbound lane on the Greenfield and Deerfield line.

No injuries have been reported.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.