Granby man gets two years for possession of child porn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby man has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail in connection with possessing child pornography.

The states attorney general’s office said that 46-year-old Sean Scully pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography in Hampshire Superior Court.

Scully is sentenced to serve two years, followed by five years of probation with the conditions that he register as a sex offender, refrain from drugs and alcohol, provide a DNA sample disclose all online accounts and provide passwords to the Department of Probation.

Scully will also have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18 and meet with a counselor on a weekly basis.

Police arrested Scully in July 2016 after searching all computers, phones, tablets and storage devices in his Granby home and found images of child pornography.