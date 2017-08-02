Drivers worry overgrowth on highways poses safety hazard

Concerned residents can contact the highway call center or submit a complaint online

Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters told 22News the overgrown weeds and shrubs make a bad impression along some Springfield highways.

Aside from reflecting poorly on the city, there’s some concern that the green overgrowth could cause damage to road and bridges.

Residents like Janet Pinkney said that the sight of these unkempt highways defeats efforts to improve Springfield’s image and is also a safety issue.

“I noticed that with the weeds and the trees blocking your view of turning, it’s very unsafe,” Pinkney said. “I feel they need to spend more money, attending to safety first.”

Patrick Marvin of MassDOT told 22News that residents can contact the highway call center or submit an online complaint, which are both accessible through the MassDOT website.

