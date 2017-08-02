Drivers concerned about gaps in North End Bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gaps in the North End Bridge are causing concerns for drivers.

The expansion joints on the bridge are deteriorating.

22News went to the bridge and saw drivers slowing down to a near stop while going over the gaps.

One driver who works in West Springfield told 22News he’s always cautious here, especially when it’s rainy and slick.

“I actually drive like two miles over because I know what to expect,” Jeff Parks of West Springfield told 22News. “And after a rain storm, if you don’t see them, they can catch you off guard.”

22News called MassDOT to find out if they have any immediate plans to address the gaps on the bridge.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates on this as more information becomes available.