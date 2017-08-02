CSX train carrying flammable liquids derails in Pennsylvania

Hyndman, Bedford County, PENN. (WTAJ) – UPDATE: State Police are telling residents within a half mile of the train derailment to evacuate the area. The train wrecked along 300 block of Hogback Road. Folks can go to the Hyndman Charter School. The Red Cross is assisting.

A train has derailed and crashed into a home in the Hyndman area.

Six cars came off of the tracks, and one of them crashed into a home and started a fire in a garage.

Liquid petroleum gas and possibly liquid asphalt were being carried in some of the train cars that derailed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We’re told numerous fire and hazmat crews are at the scene of that accident and an evacuation shelter has been set up for area residents at the Hyndman Charter School.