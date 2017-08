CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in July, but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Kelly Isenor explained how you can help.

St. Catherine of Siena Blood Drive

Wednesday, August 2

1023 Parker St, Springfield

All presenting blood donors will receive one free ticket to The Big E.

RedCrossBlood.org/MA