CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Domestic Violence is a very difficult situation to deal with. Some victims keep it to themselves, but others use it as inspiration to empower and help people going through similar situations. Faith Ward started MAVE, a non-profit organization to help others, and visited the show to share her story, discuss an upcoming event and play two original songs!

Concert of Hope

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Dave Grier Memorial Park, Monson, MA