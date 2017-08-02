Chicopee City Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee voters will be deciding this year on contested races for city council and school committee in several wards, though there will be no ballot opposition for any citywide offices. Candidates for office had until Tuesday to file the required number of signatures to make the ballot.
Incumbent Richard Kos is the only candidate certified on the ballot for mayor, and incumbent Collector Stanley Iwanicki, Treasurer Marie Laflamme, assessors Laura McCarthy and Brian William Suchy also have no opponents.
The four incumbent at-large city councilors have no ballot opposition this year, as do incumbent School Committee Member At-Large Chester Szetela along with Monista Moorehead (incumbent Michael Pise is not running for re-election).
There will be a preliminary election in the city, however, due to a single race for school committee. On September 19, voters in Ward 1 will narrow the field of school committee candidates for three down to two. In all other races, the candidates are certified to advance to the general election on November 7.
Here is the listing of candidates on the ballot (Incumbents are listed in capital letters)
Mayor
- RICHARD J. KOS
Collector
- STANLEY IWANICKI
Assessor (2 seats)
- LAURA MCCARTHY
- BRIAN WILLIAM SUCHY
Treasurer
- MARIE T. LAFLAMME
City Councilor At-Large (4 Seats)
- JAMES K. TILLOTSON
- ROBERT JOSEPH ZYGAROWSKI
- FRANK N. LAFLAMME
- GERARD JERRY A. ROY
City Councilor, Ward 1
- Dino A. Brunetti
- Joel D. McAuliffe
City Councilor, Ward 2
- SHANE D. BROOKS
City Councilor, Ward 3
- JOHN L. VIEAU
City Councilor, Ward 4
- George A. Balakier
City Councilor, Ward 5
- FREDERICK T. KRAMPITS
- Michael T. Kogut
City Councilor, Ward 6
- TIMOTHY S. MCLELLAN
- Derek Gregory Dobosz
City Councilor, Ward 7
- WILLIAM COURCHESNE
City Councilor, Ward 8
- GARY R. LABRIE
- Donald M. Vadnais
City Councilor, Ward 9
- STANLEY J. WALCZAK
School Committee At-Large (2 Seats)
- CHESTER J. SZETELA
- Monista J. Moorehead
School Committee, Ward 1
- DANA C. CUTTER
- James Edward Tanhauser, Jr.
- Trina M. House-Labonte
School Committee, Ward 2
- DAVID BARSALOU
School Committee, Ward 3
- MARJORIE A. WOJCIK
School Committee, Ward 4
- SANDRA ANN PERET
School Committee, Ward 5
- DEBORAH STYCKIEWICZ
School Committee, Ward 6
- SUSAN SZETELA-LOPES
School Committee, Ward 7
- DONALD J. LAMOTHE
School Committee, Ward 8
- Welisarage Kaween Fernando
- David Michael Schryver, Sr.
School Committee, Ward 9
- MARY-ELIZABETH PNIAK-COSTELLO