Chicopee City Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

No ballot opponent for Mayor Richard Kos, other citywide officials

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee voters will be deciding this year on contested races for city council and school committee in several wards, though there will be no ballot opposition for any citywide offices. Candidates for office had until Tuesday to file the required number of signatures to make the ballot.

Incumbent Richard Kos is the only candidate certified on the ballot for mayor, and incumbent Collector Stanley Iwanicki, Treasurer Marie Laflamme, assessors Laura McCarthy and Brian William Suchy also have no opponents.

The four incumbent at-large city councilors have no ballot opposition this year, as do incumbent School Committee Member At-Large Chester Szetela along with Monista Moorehead (incumbent Michael Pise is not running for re-election).

There will be a preliminary election in the city, however, due to a single race for school committee. On September 19, voters in Ward 1 will narrow the field of school committee candidates for three down to two. In all other races, the candidates are certified to advance to the general election on November 7.

Here is the listing of candidates on the ballot (Incumbents are listed in capital letters)

Mayor

  • RICHARD J. KOS

Collector

  • STANLEY IWANICKI

Assessor (2 seats)

  • LAURA MCCARTHY
  • BRIAN WILLIAM SUCHY

Treasurer

  • MARIE T. LAFLAMME

City Councilor At-Large (4 Seats)

  • JAMES K. TILLOTSON
  • ROBERT JOSEPH ZYGAROWSKI
  • FRANK N. LAFLAMME
  • GERARD JERRY A. ROY

City Councilor, Ward 1

  • Dino A. Brunetti
  • Joel D. McAuliffe

City Councilor, Ward 2

  • SHANE D. BROOKS

City Councilor, Ward 3

  • JOHN L. VIEAU

City Councilor, Ward 4

  • George A. Balakier

City Councilor, Ward 5

  • FREDERICK T. KRAMPITS
  • Michael T. Kogut

City Councilor, Ward 6

  • TIMOTHY S. MCLELLAN
  • Derek Gregory Dobosz

City Councilor, Ward 7

  • WILLIAM COURCHESNE

City Councilor, Ward 8

  • GARY R. LABRIE
  • Donald M. Vadnais

City Councilor, Ward 9

  • STANLEY J. WALCZAK

School Committee At-Large (2 Seats)

  • CHESTER J. SZETELA
  • Monista J. Moorehead

School Committee, Ward 1

  • DANA C. CUTTER
  • James Edward Tanhauser, Jr.
  • Trina M. House-Labonte

School Committee, Ward 2

  • DAVID BARSALOU

School Committee, Ward 3

  • MARJORIE A. WOJCIK

School Committee, Ward 4

  • SANDRA ANN PERET

School Committee, Ward 5

  • DEBORAH STYCKIEWICZ

School Committee, Ward 6

  • SUSAN SZETELA-LOPES

School Committee, Ward 7

  • DONALD J. LAMOTHE

School Committee, Ward 8

  • Welisarage Kaween Fernando
  • David Michael Schryver, Sr.

School Committee, Ward 9

  • MARY-ELIZABETH PNIAK-COSTELLO

