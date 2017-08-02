Car dealer customers shared messages of hope with cancer patients

Cards filled-out by customers at Bertera Subaru

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Messages of hope for cancer patients were put on display Wednesday for patients at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center.

Customers at Bertera Subaru had filled out cards with expressions of hope for cancer patients undergoing treatment at the center.

William Tatro of Westfield is being treated for stage four cancer of the esophagus.

“Some of them are so true; that’s how you feel,” Tatro said. “Some of these messages really hit home.”

The messages will remain on permanent display at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center. Additional messages will continue to be added.

