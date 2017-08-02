Blind cyclist making coast-to-coast journey

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A blind cyclist is traveling coast to coast to raise awareness for people with vision impairments.

Mike Robertson started his Shared Vision Quest coast to coast ride in Washington State in June. It was a life-long dream of his, in which he hopes to raise money for retina research.

Robertson was born with a degenerative eye disease called cone-rod dystrophy, which has left him blind. He rides with his friend Hans Breaux, whom he met on a biking trek across Maine.

They communicate through two-way radio, to alert Robertson of any dangers in the road.

“He’s pointing out over the radio obstacles: Potholes, stay left! Rattlesnakes, stay right! Whatever the case may be, which actually did happen in eastern Montana,” Robertson explained.

Robertson said that they packed tents and have camped across the country.

The trip covers 13 states in total. It began June 26 in Ozette, Washington, and will end in Lubec, Maine. The two plan to reach Maine by Thursday, and be done with the ride on Monday or Tuesday.