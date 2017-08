(CNN) – Bill Cosby is looking for a new lead defense lawyer. Brian McMonagle has quit the team as Cosby prepares for his second sexual assault trial.

Cosby’s first sexual assault trial ended in a hung jury and mistrial on June 17th in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt says he’s vetting lawyers for McMonagle’s replacement.

Cosby’s second trial is scheduled to start November 6.