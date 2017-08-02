Aunt of texting suicide victim wants tough punishment

Michelle Carter to be sentenced Thursday in connection to Conrad Roy's death

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015 file photo, Michelle Carter listens to defense attorney Joseph P. Cataldo argue for an involuntary manslaughter charge against her to be dismissed at Juvenile Court in New Bedford, Mass. (Peter Pereira/The New Bedford Standard Times via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The aunt of a Massachusetts teenager who took his own life after being urged to do so in text messages from his girlfriend is asking for 20 years behind bars for the woman.

The woman’s father will ask that his daughter be spared prison time.

Michelle Carter is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in June of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III.

The Boston Herald reports that Roy’s aunt, Kim Bozzi, says in a statement to be read at sentencing that the judge should “take away the spotlight (Carter) so desperately craves.”

Carter’s father, David, says in a letter to the judge that his daughter made “a tragic mistake” and should get probation and continued counseling.

___

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

