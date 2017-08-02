August sales tax holiday looking less likely

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been two years since the last sales tax holiday in Massachusetts. It’s looking less likely we’ll have a sales tax holiday this month.

Governor Baker filed legislation Wednesday to give residents a break from the state’s six-and-a-quarter percent sales tax on August 19 and 20.

For the first time in years, Massachusetts skipped the tax-free weekend last year because of budget problems.

And with the legislature on summer recess, it may be too late.

For some shoppers, the sales tax here in Massachusetts is so high that they actually resort to shopping in other states.

One New Hampshire resident told 22News, he’d be more than willing to shop exclusively in Massachusetts if the state were to lower its sales tax.

“Especially in places like the mall, I always think twice about buying stuff because I could go back home and buy this a little bit cheaper,” said Jason Marshall.

One resident told 22News the sales tax holiday doesn’t go far enough.

“I think they would bring in a lot more business,” said Julia Forrant of Ludlow. “They should get rid of sales tax in general because we already pay enough taxes as it is.”

Massachusetts retailers want to put a lower sales tax rate on the 2018 ballot.

The Retailers Association of Massachusetts is filing several ballot questions, including a permanent sales tax holiday and a reduction of the state sales tax to four-and-a-half or five percent.