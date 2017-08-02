Athol man arrested for second OUI offense

Police found 216 suboxone pills, several bags of marijuana, marijuana edibles and resin

Logan Leavitt Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP)  A man from Athol was arrested for his second OUI offense, after he was seen driving erratically on route 95.

State Police pulled over 29-year-old Nicholas Balboni Monday afternoon. He’s accused of operating under the influence of drugs. Police found 216 suboxone pills, several bags of marijuana, marijuana edibles and resin, and a jar of liquid steroids in his car.

They also found 3 airsoft replica firearms. Balboni was arrested and is facing several charges, including OUI and drug possession.

