American Heart Association releases new CPR guidelines

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Heart Association has released new CPR guidelines.

The new guidelines include calling for help while checking for a pulse and adequate breathing.

It also calls for using an AED as soon as possible.

Although there are some technical changes, the fundamentals remain the same.

“Just being cognizant of getting help, calling for help as soon as possible before you get involved with CPR, because sometimes you can get preoccupied and forget to call 911 or ask for help,” said Hassen Borhot.

The American Heart Association now recommends CPR consist of 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute.