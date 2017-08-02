American Heart Association releases new CPR guidelines

It also calls for using an AED as soon as possible

By Published: Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Heart Association has released new CPR guidelines.

The new guidelines include calling for help while checking for a pulse and adequate breathing.

It also calls for using an AED as soon as possible.

Although there are some technical changes, the fundamentals remain the same.

“Just being cognizant of getting help, calling for help as soon as possible before you get involved with CPR, because sometimes you can get preoccupied and forget to call 911 or ask for help,” said Hassen Borhot.

The American Heart Association now recommends CPR consist of 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s