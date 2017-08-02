7,000 fatal doses of fentanyl seized in drug bust

Haley Townsend Rhinehart Published:
(WIAT)

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 7,000 fatal doses of fentanyl are off the streets thanks to the Pelham Police Department.

According to a post from the Shelby County Drug Task Force, 14 grams of fentanyl along with illegal xanax, ecstasy, heroin, Lortabs, Somas and other pills were seized in a drug bust involving Pelham PD. 2 mg of fentanyl is a fatal dose.

Pelham shared the task force’s post on their own Facebook page, stating: “We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Drug dealers/traffickers aren’t welcome in Pelham.

We realize we have an uphill battle, which is why partnerships like the one we have with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force is so important.”

We messaged the department to see if they could share any details on the bust; they told us they were unable to release any other details as the investigation is ongoing.

