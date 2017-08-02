5 year-old taken to hospital after “pool accident” at Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A five year-old boy was rushed to Baystate Medical Center following what a fire department spokesperson is calling a “pool accident” at Forest Park late Wednesday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that police officers and firefighters worked to revive the five year-old boy, who had been unresponsive after being pulled from the pool.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance, along with a police escort. Intersections along the way from the park to the hospital were shut down to ensure the child reached the hospital as quickly as possible.

There is no word on the child’s current condition.

