5 year-old taken to hospital after “pool accident” at Forest Park

Boy was unresponsive after being removed from pool

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A five year-old boy was rushed to Baystate Medical Center following what a fire department spokesperson is calling a “pool accident” at Forest Park late Wednesday morning.

Image Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that police officers and firefighters worked to revive the five year-old boy, who had been unresponsive after being pulled from the pool.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance, along with a police escort. Intersections along the way from the park to the hospital were shut down to ensure the child reached the hospital as quickly as possible.

There is no word on the child’s current condition.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

