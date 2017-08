MINNEAPOLIS (WWLP) – Firefighters in Minnesota’s largest city say that one person is dead, and others are trapped beneath the rubble of a school building that exploded Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at one of the buildings at the Minnehaha Academy, a private school in the city.

The school had posted on their official Twitter account that there had been a gas leak and an explosion on the property.

Fire crews are searching the building for victims.