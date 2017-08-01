Western Mass. celebrates police community relations with National Night Out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cities and towns across western Massachusetts celebrated the National Night Out Against Crime and Violence Tuesday evening.

The event promotes partnerships between the police and the public.

Community members gathered for food, games and getting to know local law enforcement.

Springfield residents said events like this make it easier to engage with law enforcement in an emergency.

“When we see our police department outside of their cruisers, in maybe a less intimidating manner, it makes people more likely to reach out in the future,” said Jynai McDonald of Springfield.

National Night Out events were also held in Chicopee, Agawam, and East Longmeadow.