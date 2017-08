AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst was in the spotlight on NBC’s Today show Tuesday morning.

The Princeton Review has once again ranked UMass at number one when it comes to campus food for the second consecutive year.

UMass chefs whipped up some of their creations that students enjoy for the Today show hosts.

UMass dining is the largest college dining services operation in the country, serving 5.5 million meals per year.