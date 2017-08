SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A structure fire has closed a portion of Bowdoin Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Captain Richard Labelle told 22News officers received calls about a trailer fire around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday evening.

Capt. Labelle told 22News no injuries have been reported yet and no word on when the road will reopen.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.