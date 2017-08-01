Tanglewood on Parade hosts evening concert for annual event

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a full day of music and family-friendly activities for music lovers of all ages at Tanglewood on Parade, Tuesday.

The eventful day kicked off at 2 p.m., with a brass fanfare at Tanglewood’s Main Gate and ended with a gala evening concert at 8 p.m.

The concert was highlighted by Boston Pops Laureate John Williams leading music from Star Wars and world-renowned soprano Dawn Upshaw performing songs by George Gershwin under the direction of the Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart.

Visit the Tanglewood website for additional information about the concert.

