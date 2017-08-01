“Suspicious item” being investigated in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow fire department and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating a suspicious device found in an industrial area of the town Tuesday morning.

Jim DeSimone, spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services, told 22News that a trooper with their fire and explosives unit was called to 90 First Avenue for a report of a suspicious item. That is an industrial area off State Street, not far from the Chicopee River.

Ludlow police have the street blocked off while the investigation is going on.

Additional information about the situation was not immediately available.