CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Enjoy live music and witness a breathtaking sunset all at once! The final Summit House Sunset Concert of the summer is August 3rd, and organizer David Meuser told us what we can expect.

Summit House Sunset Concert Series

Libro Azul Latin Jazz Quintet

Thursday, August 3, 7:30 PM

10 Skinner State Park Road, Hadley, MA

friendsofmhr.org