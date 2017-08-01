Solar eclipse 2017 in Massachusetts: What you’ll see and when

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Later this month you’ll have the opportunity to witness something out of this world! In less than three weeks, on August 21, we are going to be able to see a partial solar eclipse here in western Massachusetts.

A solar eclipse is when the moon comes between the earth and the sun, blocking the sun.

For us, the eclipse starts at 1:25 P.M., but the best part of the eclipse will be at 2:44 P.M., when up to 65% of the sun will be eclipsed or covered by the moon.

You won’t be able to look directly at it without protective eye wear, but it’ll be a great sight.

After 2:44 P.M., we will start to lose the eclipse, and it’ll be all done by 3:58 P.M.

Our viewing of the eclipse will depend entirely on how clear the sky is, or whether it’s cloudy. Parts of the United States will see a total eclipse- when the sun is completely blocked by the moon- for a short time from the Pacific Northwest through Nebraska, Tennessee, and into South Carolina.

The path of totality will be where thousands- if not millions- of people will flock for the best viewing. But if you stay here, we don’t get many clouds, and you have protective eye wear, you’ll still see a rare sight!