SkinCatering Spa opens new location in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new business held its grand opening Tuesday night at D Hotels and Suites in Holyoke.

SkinCatering Spa held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the hotel next to the Delaney House.

The new spa features two massage rooms, and separate space for manicures, pedicures and skin care.

“Everything is from scratch,” said Leanne Sedlak, founder of SkinCatering. “We like to call it farm to spa, because is all natural. We use raw ingredients straight from the source instead of using things from a bottle with synthetic ingredients.”

SkinCatering has another location in Springfield on Main Street.

