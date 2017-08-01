Republican Geoff Diehl to formally launch campaign against Warren

State representative from Whitman challenging first-term U.S. Senator

Associated Press Published:
Rep. Geoff Diehl (R-Whitman) speaks to reporters during a news conference outside the State House on April 24, 2017.

BOSTON (AP) — Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl is gearing up to formally launch his challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Diehl, who served as co-chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in Massachusetts, is scheduled to make the announcement Tuesday evening in the town of Whitman, Massachusetts, where he lives.

Diehl has said in a radio ad that he wants to “make Massachusetts great again.”

Warren is running for a second six-year term and has frequently sparred with Trump both verbally and on social media.

Shiva Ayyadurai, a Cambridge technology entrepreneur, also is seeking the GOP nomination for the seat held by Warren.

Warren had more than $11 million in her campaign account as of the end of June, compared to nearly $260,000 in Deihl’s account and nearly $28,000 in Ayyadurai’s account.

 

