Police body, dashboard cameras to be demonstrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police may soon be equipped with dashboard and body cameras, under a plan being pushed by Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The mayor and Police Commissioner John Barbieri are meeting with an international company Tuesday morning to discuss a one-year free trial of cameras, software, and training.

The company, Axon, will demonstrate a 2017 Ford Explorer at the meeting. The SUV features front and rear-facing high definition cameras, and a system that synchronizes with wireless body cameras.

Axon’s data says that agencies that use body cameras saw a 90% decrease in complaints against police officers, and a 60% decrease in officers using force.

Sarno says that with body cameras, police and citizens can be held more accountable.

The one year free trial includes cameras, accessories, storage, software, and training.

For an agency with 100 to 250 officers, it could cost the City between $60,000 and $150,000 for the full officer safety plan through Axon.