Not using sun block could result in melanoma

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One in five Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime.

Overexposure to Ultra Violet rays raises your cancer risk if you don’t protect your skin from the sun, and many of us forget to apply sunblock throughout the summer months.

Being exposed to UV rays from the sun can be extremely dangerous to your skin, raising your risk for melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

“I don’t really leave the house in the morning without sun block on my face usually 100 SPF,” said Sarah Penza. “My little boy is out here playing and he has his hat and his water babies on.”

It is important to monitor your skin and not to ignore any signs of overexposure or sun damage.

You’re also more susceptible to getting melanoma if you’ve had five or more sunburns in your lifetime. Using sunblock on a daily basis while in the sun, can cut that risk by 50 percent.

Dermatologist, Dr. Ronald Nadel told 22News you can minimize your melanoma risk by staying out of the sun during peak hours, and to continuously reapply sunblock after you’ve been in the water.

Nadel said heredity can also play a role.

“People who are related to people with melanoma have a much higher risk,” said Nadel. “For example if you had a brother or a sister with melanoma, your chances of getting a melanoma would be more like one in 20.”

The American Academy of Dermatology warns that people with blue eyes, red hair and freckled skin are easy targets for developing this skin cancer without proper sun protection.

Nadel suggests you avoid being out in the sun during the peak hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but if you must be outdoors, to apply a strong SPF sunblock.