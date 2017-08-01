Not guilty plea for ex-Amherst coach in child rape case

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Amherst Regional High School volunteer coach was in court again to face charges including child rape.

A handcuffed Anthony Florio was led into Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment. His court-appointed lawyer entered not guilty pleas on all charges against him.

This is not Florio’s first court appearance in the case. He was arraigned on two separate occasions at district court in Belchertown, but this superior court arraignment comes after he was indicted.

Prior to the charges being filed, Florio had served as a volunteer coach for Amherst Regional High School boys’ basketball team for the past two seasons.

In superior court on Tuesday, bail for Florio was set at $30,000 cash. If he is released on bail, he will have to wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from the alleged victim’s home and her school, and have no contact whatsoever with any children under the age of 16, except for his own biological children. He is also prohibited from working or volunteering in any position that would bring him into contact with children.