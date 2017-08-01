Neal visited Berkshires to highlight importance of startups

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal visited Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Lee Tuesday, on Startup Day Across America.

Startup Day connects elected officials with the startups in their communities, so that they can learn about the challenges that they face.

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, located in the town of Lee, focuses on manufacturing sterile drugs, filling syringes, vials, and cartridges.

Neal (D-Springfield) said that startups like these help bring high-paying jobs to the region.

“This is a really nice news story today. It highlights the opportunity for aspiration and achievement, but it also points out that this doesn’t just happen. There was a significant capital expenditure from the owners, and also they pointed out some of the need we have where I think government could be of some assistance,” Neal said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, businesses less than one year old created 1.7 million jobs in 2015; more than half of those jobs were from startups with fewer than 10 employees.